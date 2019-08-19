Lawsuit alleging rape at the LDS Church’s MTC is on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit alleging a rape at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Missionary Training Center is now on hold.

At a brief hearing on Monday, McKenna Denson asked for more time to find new attorneys. The judge gave her six weeks and put the case on hold pending a new hearing at the end of September.

“I don’t want to go to court without an attorney,” she told Judge Pead, adding: “I think that would be foolish on my part.”

FOX 13 first reported in June the lawsuit was in limbo after her attorneys abruptly quit the case. They have declined to say why.

Denson filed a lawsuit last year against the Latter-day Saint church, alleging she was raped by former MTC President Joseph Bishop in a basement room in 1984. A federal judge dismissed Denson’s lawsuit against Bishop and most of her claims against the Church. However, the judge allowed a claim to continue alleging the Church knew of problems in Bishop’s past but still put him in charge of the MTC.

A recording of her confronting Bishop, who is now in his 80s, and him acknowledging some improper behavior, wound up on the MormonLeaks website where it sparked criticism against the LDS Church over how it handles abuse cases. Bishop has denied a sexual assault, but in a recorded police interview obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune, he admitted to asking her to expose her breasts to him.

Denson stated in a May interview with FOX 13 that she has faced intimidation that she believed was tied to her lawsuit. She said someone spiked her orange juice with Drano, torched her car and jumped her outside her home, breaking her nose, wrist and finger.

The interview prompted questions about those claims and others she has made in the past. In postings on social media, many former supporters have confronted her and now say they believe she is making them up. Denson has denied it.

