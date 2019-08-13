× Uncle pleads guilty in kidnapping, rape and murder of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley

LOGAN, Utah — Alex Whipple has pleaded guilty to some of the charges filed against him in connection with the rape and murder of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley.

The State of Utah will not seek the death penalty as a punishment for Alex Whipple, who was charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping, rape and sodomy of a child in connection with the death of his niece in May.

According to prosecutors, Lizzy was stabbed in the back with a knife, which pierced her lungs.

The decision not to seek capital punishment was part of a plea deal in which Whipple agreed to disclose the location of Lizzy’s body, ending a search that lasted several days.

Whipple pleaded guilty to the felony charges of aggravated murder, child kidnapping, rape of a child and sodomy upon a child.

Two counts of obstructing justice and one count of abuse or desecration of a human body were dismissed.