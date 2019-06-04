Ribbons, rainbows, flowers and even bikers were there as Lizzy laid to rest in Cache Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah — Family, friends and members of the Logan community said goodbye to 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley at her viewing and funeral services.

"Lizzy" was laid to rest at the Logan Cemetery Tuesday afternoon, and there was an absolute outpouring of love for the little girl and her family.

Out of respect for the family, FOX 13 did not film or report from inside the funeral.

Speakers at the funeral included Lizzy's mom Jessica Whipple and her fiance Detrich Black, who was a father figure to the 5-year-old. Other family members also spoke, along with victim advocates and others who helped the search and the family.

One story was shared about how little Lizzy had a “one flower, per yard, per day” rule. Lizzy loved to take walks, and they said if she could’ve, she would’ve picked every flower in every yard.

"Lizzy was a special young lady," said Norman Black, Detrich's father and a grandfather figure to her. "Think of Lizzy and the life that she represents ... and rainbows."

Rainbow ribbons lined the streets of Logan as the procession headed from the funeral home to the Logan Cemetery.

More than 100 motorcyclists came from around the state without even knowing Lizzy, to help escort her and the family.