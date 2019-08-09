Flash flooding possible in parts of Utah Friday

UTAH — The National Weather Service is alerting Utahns to the potential for flash flooding Friday.

The NWS posted a map Friday morning, saying flash flooding is possible in some areas—particularly near burn scars, slot canyons, washes that are normally dry, and other areas with poor drainage.

The map shows several areas where flash flooding is possible and others where it is “probable”. See the map below for details.

Mudslides have closed US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday.

There is a potential for Flash Flooding today, especially near burn scars, slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas with poor drainage. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Dm8ynbbifZ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 9, 2019

