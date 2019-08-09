‘Rocks the size of small cars and an avalanche of debris’ close Little Cottonwood Canyon, stranding several drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah -- Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed as crews work to clear the aftermath of several mudslides Friday morning.

Several people were stranded in their cars Thursday night due to the debris.

Authorities said they began receiving reports of the mudslides around 8 p.m. Thursday near the base of the canyon and near Snowbird Resort.

People were trapped in their cars for hours between those two points until crews could bring in heavy equipment to clear out a path.

"We're talking 2, 3, 4-feet deep just of mud, then there's some pretty large boulders in the way too," Det. Ken Hansen of Unified Police said of the mess. "...We really lucked out by no one hitting a rock or anything, but a lot of times these slides occur kind of slowly so you can see them coming and I"m hoping that's what happened here."

The motorists who were stranded were taken to Alta and Snowbird to spend the night. There were no injuries reported.

John Gleason, a Utah Department of Transportation spokesman, said Friday that employees with 30 years experience in the canyon have said they've never seen anything like this.

UDOT crews making progress clearing debris in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Some of our folks that have worked in the canyon for 30 years say they have never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/c90ShC3Xz1 — John Gleason (@johnegleason) August 9, 2019

"Rocks the size of small cars and an avalanche of debris," Gleason stated in a tweet. "In some areas the slide reached 15 feet deep. Our crews will be hard at work for the next several days making sure the road is safe."

Rocks the size of small cars and an avalanche of debris. In some areas the slide reached 15 feet deep. Our crews will be hard at work for the next several days making sure the road is safe. pic.twitter.com/96afOIpyGB — John Gleason (@johnegleason) August 9, 2019

Gleason said water is still flowing in the area Friday as of about 8:20 a.m., and the rushing water unearthed a gas line in the area.

Water is still flowing in Little Cottonwood Canyon. At the end of this video you will see an exposed gas line that was unearthed by the intense flooding. pic.twitter.com/8NOqxMCAbo — John Gleason (@johnegleason) August 9, 2019

The slides are believed to have been caused by recent and heavy rainfall. A mudslide has also closed US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon and another slide prompted evacuations in that area briefly.

Authorities urge Utahns to be cautious while driving in canyons or other steep areas after rainstorms.