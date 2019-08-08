× Flash flooding prompts evacuations in Utah County; mudslides close Little Cottonwood, Spanish Fork canyons

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Residents in Loafer Canyon are being evacuated due to a flash flood in the area, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, mudslides have closed Little Cottonwood Canyon and U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

There are no reports of injuries and no information on property damage in Loafer Canyon, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

The UCSO said a mudslide has been reported seven miles up Payson Canyon near “The Grotto,” which is in the area of last year’s Bald Mountain fire.

Mudslide reported above The Grotto, 7 miles up Payson Canyon. Loafer Canyon being evacuated. This was area of Bald Mountain Fire. UHP responding to report of mudslide across US Hwy 6 mile 202, Tie Fork Rest area in Spanish Fork Cnyn. @UCSO @UTHighwayPatrol @UDOTTRAFFIC — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) August 9, 2019

UDOT said debris has closed a lane on U.S. 89 near Birdseye and the Utah Highway Patrol is responding to a mudslide across U.S. 6 at mile marker 202.

Rough night on Highway 89 in Thistle and Birdseye. Lots of flooding and slow going, but traffic is still getting through. pic.twitter.com/yrHvsZd28P — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 9, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.