Flash flooding prompts evacuations in Utah County; mudslides close Little Cottonwood, Spanish Fork canyons

Posted 7:46 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33PM, August 8, 2019

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Residents in Loafer Canyon are being evacuated due to a flash flood in the area, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, mudslides have closed Little Cottonwood Canyon and U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

There are no reports of injuries and no information on property damage in Loafer Canyon, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

The UCSO said a mudslide has been reported seven miles up Payson Canyon near “The Grotto,” which is in the area of last year’s Bald Mountain fire.

UDOT said debris has closed a lane on U.S. 89 near Birdseye and the Utah Highway Patrol is responding to a mudslide across U.S. 6 at mile marker 202.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

