Flash flooding in Utah delays two Amtrak trains

SALT LAKE CITY -- Flash flooding and mudslides have closed several roads in Utah and delayed two Amtrak trains.

Amtrak states a washout between Provo and Helper prevented a train from departing Salt Lake City around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The delay held the train until about 11 a.m. Friday.

Bob Neely was one of the passengers affected by the delay. He is returning to Sacramento.

"We just had a beautiful week in Moab and Yellowstone, and matter of fact just got back from Moab; we just beat the storm, or we would've been stuck out on [US 6] too," he said, referencing a closure on that route.

Slides have also closed Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Amtrak states another train was holding outside of Helper due to the track washout. Both trains are now moving again.