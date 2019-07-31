× Flash flood warning issued for burn scar areas in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Utah County through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The area includes burn scar areas in Spanish Fork Canyon and areas near Birdseye where flooding closed U.S. Highway 89 last week.

The road was reopened just three days ago.

The NWS said the warning is for debris flows; one could impact the Birdseye area and a smaller one could affect Payson, Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills.