Highway reopened after mudslides, flooding cause closure in southeastern Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — The section of U.S. Highway 89 has been reopened after flooding and mudslides covered and damaged parts of the road in southeastern Utah County on Friday.

U.S. 89 was closed Friday night between Birdseye and Thistle during and after mud and water covered the highway, trapping dozens of drivers.

UDOT crews worked through the weekend to clear the highway, with the goal to have it open by Monday morning. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told Fox 13 that it was opened Sunday evening — but drivers should still expect periodic closures and delays as crews continue to fix the damage.

The slides broke out in the burn scar area of last year’s Pole Creek Fire. Six to seven feet of floodwater covered the road in some areas, and more than two feet of mud and rock covered other areas.