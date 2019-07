× One dead after crash on SR-21 in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have confirmed a fatal crash on SR-21 at mile marker 94, just west of Beaver.

UHP first tweeted about the accident at 3:22 p.m. Thursday and said a 14-year-old boy has died. A 17-year-old boy is being transported by medical helicopter to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Crash

SR 21 at MP 94 (13 Mi W of Milford) Beaver Co.

Both directions temp closed

Est. Clearance Time: 4:44 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 25, 2019

