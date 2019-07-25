× One critically injured after being ejected during rollover crash in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH — One person was flown to a hospital in critical condition and another person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted about the crash around 7:20 a.m. Thursday and said it occurred at mile marker 98 on southbound I-15.

A passenger car rolled during the crash, but no further details about the crash are available.

One occupant was ejected and suffered critical injuries. That person was flown to a hospital.

Another occupant was taken to a hospital via ground ambulance. The condition of that person was not immediately clear.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.