Child critically injured in I-15 rollover crash near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — A 6-year-old child was transported by medical helicopter with critical injuries after a car crash on northbound Interstate 15 near Beaver, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to UHP, there was standing water on the road from rain in the area and the woman lost control of the vehicle, which slid into the median and rolled one time.

Neither person was restrained by a seat belt and the 6-year-old was partially ejected from the Chevrolet Tahoe.

UHP said speed and minimal tire tread on the car’s rear tires are factors in the crash, along with the wet roadway.

No seat belt and the lack of an appropriate child restraint device were major factors to the severity of the child’s injuries, according to UHP.

The child was unconscious and both victims were taken to Beaver Valley Hospital by ambulance; the child was then taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children Hospital and has not regained consciousness, according to UHP.