Skull Flat Fire 50% contained

BEAVER, Utah — The Skull Flat Fire, about five miles east of Beaver, is 50 percent contained, officials say.

Fire crews have been working to secure a fire control line around the perimeter of the fire, cutting and burning potential fuel. They have secured a line about one mile long on the south end of the fire, and plan to have another mile on Sunday.

The Bureau of Land Management estimates 1,667 acres have burned and that the fire was started by lightning.

