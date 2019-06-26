US Forest Service watching lightning-sparked Skull Flat Fire

Posted 4:46 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, June 26, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Garry Walker

BEAVER, Utah — The Skull Flat Fire has grown to 2,000 acres and officials are hoping to improve forest health and improve the Beaver City Watershed with it, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire was discovered on June 18 and is being managed to reduce overgrown vegetation and prevent “catastrophic wildfire” in the future, according to the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

No structures or roads are threatened by the fire, which is burning five miles east of Beaver.

Fire personnel are working to mitigate long-term smoke impacts to surrounding areas.

The fire is currently at 0% containment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.