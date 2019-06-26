× US Forest Service watching lightning-sparked Skull Flat Fire

BEAVER, Utah — The Skull Flat Fire has grown to 2,000 acres and officials are hoping to improve forest health and improve the Beaver City Watershed with it, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire was discovered on June 18 and is being managed to reduce overgrown vegetation and prevent “catastrophic wildfire” in the future, according to the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

No structures or roads are threatened by the fire, which is burning five miles east of Beaver.

Fire personnel are working to mitigate long-term smoke impacts to surrounding areas.

The fire is currently at 0% containment.