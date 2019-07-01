× Skull Flat Fire on 1,500 acres near Beaver now 10% contained

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — The Skull Flat Fire is 10 percent contained and burning on about 1,500 acres.

The fire began June 18 and is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

When the fire was discovered, authorities decided to manage the fire in order to reduce overgrown vegetation in the area.

No roads or structures are threatened by the blaze, which is burning about five miles east of Beaver. Smoke is expected to be visible in the area for several days.