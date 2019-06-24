× Family of man fatally shot by passerby during assault in Provo posts letter to community

PROVO, Utah — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a passerby who witnessed an assault in Provo has written a letter to the community and police department.

Provo Police posted the letter Monday.

The letter comes after Jeremy Sorensen was shot and killed in Provo by a passerby who said he saw Sorensen assaulting a woman on a driveway. The man shot Sorensen after warning him to stop the assault, police said.

The letter from the Sorensen family states they are deeply saddened by his death, and they thanked the witnesses at the scene and responding police officers.

“We trust and are hopeful that honest and just conclusions will be made by the Utah County Attorney’s Office from the evidence gathered by the police,” the letter states in part.

The full text of the letter as released by Provo Police is reproduced below: