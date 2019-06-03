× Uninvolved bystander sees couple fighting in Provo, shoots the man

PROVO, Utah — At least one man is in custody after he observed a man and woman fighting and shot the man multiple times, police say.

According to Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King, a man and woman were physically fighting outside of a duplex near 500 North and 200 East just before 8 p.m. when a car with uninvolved people inside pulled up and saw them. A man got out of the car and joined the fight, shooting at and hitting the man in the fight multiple times.

Police have the shooter and the firearm in custody and say there is no continued danger to the public.