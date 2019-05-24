I-84 murder suspect arrested in Idaho

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho -- Police have arrested the man who shot and killed a driver on the freeway in Utah, police say.

Jonathan Llana, 45, is in police custody, according to Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward. He was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. by a joint task force consisting of Utah Highway Patrol, Idaho State Police, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Power County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Fish and Game.

According to police, Llana shot Dennis Gwyther on I-84 Wednesday night and fled to Idaho. The passenger with Gwyther, who was also injured, told police the man who shot them drove a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

Idaho State Police attempted to stop a silver Jetta that fit the description shortly after. The vehicle fled and crashed into a canal near I-86, outside of Burley, police said.

Police found Llana 10 miles from the crash site Friday. He broke into a house overnight and stole a side-by-side ATV, police said.

Charges were filed in Box Elder County against Llana. He faces one count of criminal homicide, aggravated murder and one count of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated murder.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.