× UHP identifies man fatally shot on I-84 in Utah; manhunt under way in Idaho

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Police are looking for a man suspected of fatally shooting a driver in northern Utah and leading police on a chase into Idaho Wednesday night.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Box Elder dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a passenger in a Range Rover. The passenger reported the driver had been shot while driving on I-84 near milepost 21.

The passenger was also injured and taken to Bear River Valley Hospital, according to a news release from DPS.

“A passing EMT was able to clarify that the driver of the Range Rover was beyond help and was deceased,” the news release said.

On Thursday morning, a Utah State Bureau of Investigation spokesman identified the deceased driver as Dennis Gwyther, age 50.

The passenger gave investigators a description of the suspect’s vehicle: a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

Troopers and Box Elder Co. deputies began looking for the Jetta, and law enforcement officials in Nevada and Idaho were notified of the attempt to locate the vehicle.

“Shortly after, Idaho State Police attempted to stop a silver Jetta that fit the suspect description. The vehicle fled from ISP and eventually crashed in a canal,” the news release said.

Idaho State Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Jonathan Llana, and said he crashed the vehicle into a field near I-86.

The crash site is in Cassia County, in the vicinity of the Rafter River / Yale Rd. intersection with I-86, according to a tweet from ISP.

Llana is considered armed and dangerous. ISP described him as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Llana’s whereabouts is urged to call Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550.