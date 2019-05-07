Man charged with felonies in connection with crash that killed two children in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A man has been charged with felonies in connection with a crash that killed two young children in North Ogden last October.

Alexander Vernon Salas, 61, has been charged with three counts of operating a vehicle with a measurable controlled substance and causing death or serious bodily injury. The charges are third-degree felonies.

The charges stem from a fatal crash on October 23 of 2018.

Molly Cox, 11, and Troy Cox, 13, were killed in the crash. Their mother, Shela Cox, suffered serious injuries.

“It’s just horrible. It’s the worst. That’s the end of our family, there’s no more kids,” said Michael Cox, the children’s father, after the crash.

Prosecutors allege Salas veered out of his lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle. Witnesses did not see any brake lights and there were no signs he attempted to brake prior to the impact, the charges state.

A blood draw revealed Salas had marijuana and diazepam in his system.

Salas told authorities he had smoked marijuana the night before the crash. He told police he took a valium, which he did not have a prescription for and which belonged to a relative, prior to getting behind the wheel that day. Valium is a name brand version of diazepam.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video