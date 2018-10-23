Four in serious condition after 3-vehicle crash in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Four people were taken to hospitals with serious injuries after a crash in North Ogden Tuesday morning.

North Ogden Police responded to 1750 North and 400 East around 8:24 a.m. after a crash that involved three vehicles.

Four people were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals, some via ambulance and others via medical helicopter.

No further details about the cause of the crash were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.