‘Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast’

Posted 10:28 am, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, May 1, 2019

On the inaugural episode of “Utah Booze News,” FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and The Salt Lake Tribune’s Kathy Stephenson (who cover alcohol policy in Utah) recap a surprisingly dramatic meeting of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, where licenses were rejected for the Bonanza Campout, a karaoke lounge and Social Axe Throwing.

FOX 13: No beer with karaoke in Utah, alcohol control authority declares

SL Trib: Utah liquor officials say no beer at karaoke venues or ax-throwing businesses, unless state law is changed

And Ogden’s Own Distillery shares with us their new, limited-edition Utah Pride Festival label for “Five Husbands,” an LGBTQ-themed version of their slightly controversial “Five Wives” Vodka:

Five Husbands Vodka

The Utah Pride-themed “Five Husbands Vodka.” (Image via Ogden’s Own Distillery)

 

