× Photos: Post Malone buys Subaru at Utah dealership

SALT LAKE CITY — Post Malone bought a new car in Salt Lake City last week, and the dealership is sharing photos from the musician’s visit.

“We appreciate his business but more than that we appreciate him being so kind and generous,” a Facebook post from Nate Wade Subaru said. “Post Malone took the time to meet our employees, take pictures, and give autographs! Post, you have fans for life at Nate Wade Subaru!”

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was also spotted in Salt Lake City on Christmas Eve, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed he was vacationing there in September.

Malone rose to stardom after releasing one of his most popular songs, “White Iverson” in 2015.