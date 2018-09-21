× Morgan County officials ask residents to stop bothering rapper Post Malone, who is visiting the county on vacation

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Friday to ask the public to stop going to a property where the rap star Post Malone is staying, in an attempt to “visit him.”

In the post, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Malone was in fact in the county, and had reached out to officials to help keep people from going to where he stays.

The sheriff’s office also stated that rumors had been circulating that Malone was going to play a surprise concert at a game at Morgan High School. Unfortunately for students, the sheriff’s office said that those rumors were not true.

“If you see him out on the town feel free to say hello, he has been very kind and respectful to all who have talked to him,” the sheriff’s office wrote. The post also warned that anyone who trespassed at the residence Malone was staying at would face a penalty.

“He is just a guy trying to enjoy his vacation,” the post said.

Malone rose to stardom after releasing one of his most popular songs, “White Iverson” in 2015.

Since then he has topped the charts with hits such as “Rockstar” and “Better Now.”