Post Malone spotted in Salt Lake City on Christmas Eve, TMZ reports

SALT LAKE CITY — Post Malone was spotted in a Salt Lake City Target on Christmas Eve, TMZ reported, perhaps doing some last minute holiday shopping.

The star has been sighted numerous times in Utah on vacation.

In September, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to ask the public to stop going to a property where the rap star was staying, in an attempt to “visit him.”

In his newest single “Wow,” Post Malone references driving in Utah snow.

“Everywhere I go (Hey)

Catch me on the block like I’m Mutumbo (Wow)

750 Lambo in the Utah snow (Skrrt)”

Malone rose to stardom after releasing one of his most popular songs, “White Iverson” in 2015.