Kearns teen charged with manslaughter, obstruction of justice in shooting death of his stepbrother

KEARNS, Utah — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of his stepbrother after he initially told police the other boy had shot himself on accident.

The teen was charged Wednesday in juvenile court with manslaughter as a second-degree felony and obstruction of justice as a third-degree felony in the death of his 16-year-old stepbrother, Jerrad Jacobsen.

The teen originally told police the gun went off by accident as the pair were playing with the weapon on March 18, but several days later the 15-year-old was arrested.

Court documents indicate a medical examiner determined the victim was likely shot in the head from a downward angle. Police had previously theorized an entrance wound was actually an exit wound.

Police conducted a second interview with the juvenile, who told them he and the victim were hanging out in the victim’s bedroom before school. The teen said he grabbed the gun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger but said he thought the shotgun was unloaded.

FOX 13 does not identify juvenile suspects unless they are tried as an adult.