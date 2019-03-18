16-year-old killed in accidental shooting as brothers played with shotgun in Kearns, police say

Posted 12:34 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49PM, March 18, 2019

KEARNS, Utah — A 16-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting as two brothers played with a firearm Monday.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said police responded to a home near 5000 West and 5400 South just before 9 a.m.

A 16-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries as he and his brother were playing with a shotgun, which went off accidentally.

No further details were immediately available. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

A woman who identified herself as the boy’s step-mother said the other teen involved is 17. She said she doesn’t know where the shotgun came from because they keep a gun free home.

