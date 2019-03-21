× Teen arrested in connection with fatal Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah — Police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a shooting that left another teenager dead in Kearns Monday.

A spokesman for Unified Police said the teen who was arrested has been booked into a youth detention center.

On Monday, police said a 16-year-old boy and his brother were playing with a firearm when it off accidentally. The incident occurred at a home near 5000 W and 5400 S shortly before 9 a.m.

