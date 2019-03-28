Kearns juvenile charged with manslaughter in shooting death of stepbrother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah – A Kearns teen was in court today, facing charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice for the death of his stepbrother Jerrad Jacobsen.

The juvenile stepped into a Tooele courtroom Thursday afternoon and denied both allegations against him.

The mother of Jerrad, Theresa Toledo says her son’s death was not an accident.

“Somebody he trusted, somebody my son would have died for, shot my son in the back of the head,” said Toledo. “You don’t hold a gun to the back of somebody’s head and pull the trigger and clean yourself up before you tell anybody, that’s not accidental, he murdered my son in cold blood."

Jerrad was found dead on March 18 in his home.

Police say when they arrived Jerrad had a gunshot wound to his head.

When the juvenile spoke to authorities, police say he told them the two boys were both hanging out in Jerrad’s bedroom before school. That’s when the juvenile grabbed the gun and pointed it at Jerrad. Police say the juvenile told them he didn’t know the gun was loaded when he pointed it at Jerrad.

Jerrad’s uncle, Rodney Bagshaw says the family just wants justice.

“My nephew needs justice – this was not an accident,” said Bagshaw.

Jerrad’s stepbrother is in the Salt Lake Juvenile Detention Facility.

His court case is being moved to the Salt Lake County court system.