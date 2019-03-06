Former girlfriend of accused killer testifies about the night two Juab County teens died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO -- A preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing two Juab County teens wrapped up in Provo Wednesday.

Jerrod Baum is charged with murdering Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell and dumping their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft near Eureka.

For the first time in public, Baum's former girlfriend talked about what happened just after midnight on December 30, 2017.

Morgan Lewis, who was known as Morgan Henderson at the time of the murders, testified for three hours.

"Jerrod told me to get in the car, and I felt I was scared, and I listened to him," Lewis said. "I knew that something bad was happening. It wasn't a normal situation."

Lewis testified that Baum came home to find that Breezy and Riley had visited her, and that made him mad.

She testified that Baum drove them to a mine in the Mammoth area, a few miles south and west of Eureka.

Baum tied up Breezy and Riley and put duct tape over their mouths.

Lewis said Baum started hitting Riley.

"I could hear Riley say 'I'm dying,' and he was gurgling, and that's when I realized he wasn't hitting Riley. he was stabbing him," Lewis said.

She went on to testify, "He knelt behind Breezy and took her in his arms, and he said 'It's okay darlin' .... shhhhh,' looked like he was rocking her."

Lewis said that's when Baum killed Breezy, then threw both bodies into the mine shaft.

It was the first time the families of Breezy and Riley heard Lewis recount what happened.

"Details around what happened to Riley, that was a hard pill to swallow," Riley's father, Bill Powell said. "What happened to Riley looks to me like he was in a fit of rage or whatever. She said he was smiling like he enjoyed it."

The families know that nothing will being back Breezy and Riley.

"We know him being tried and hopefully the death penalty coming won`t give us peace that we`re looking for," Amanda Hunt, Breezy's aunt said. "But it gives us validation that we`re going to fight for the kids. That`s all we can do is fight in their honor."

Baum faces eight charges in the deaths of Breezy and Riley, including aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping.