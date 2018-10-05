× Girlfriend of man accused of killing two Juab County teens pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

PROVO, Utah — Morgan Henderson, the girlfriend of the man accused of killing two Juab County teenagers, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice Friday.

41-year-old Jarrod Baum is facing two first-degree felony charges of aggravated murder in the deaths of Riley Powell and Breylynne “Breezy” Otteson.

The teens were reported missing in late December and, according to charging documents, Baum was upset Riley and Breezy visited his girlfriend’s home.

Investigators said the ex-con allegedly kidnapped both teens, tied them up, gagged them with duct tape and then beat and stabbed both of them to death, before dumping their bodies down the mine shaft.

Baum is also facing two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of desecration of a human body.

Henderson appeared Friday at a preliminary hearing at Fourth District Court in Provo.

In pleading guilty to ten counts of obstructing justice, Henderson admitted she lied to police who were investigating the disappearance and deaths of Powell and Otteson.

She also admitted to being with Baum last December when he allegedly slit the victims’ throats and tossed their bodies down a mine shaft near Eureka.

