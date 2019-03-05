× LDS Church announces changes to websites, social media and more in light of updated name guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday they are changing the names of several official websites and making other changes in line with a renewed emphasis on the faith’s full name.

According to a press release posted to Mormonnewsroom.org, the faith’s official website will become ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and that change is effective March 5.

Mormonnewsroom.org will eventually be incorporated into the new website at the address: Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Mormon.org will eventually be incorporated into that site as well.

“However, because its primary audience is those outside the Church, merging it with the Church member-focused ChurchofJesusChrist.org will take more time,” the release states.

In the meantime, Mormon.org will become ComeuntoChrist.org.

There are also changes coming to the faith’s social media channels, mobile apps, email domains and others. Click here for complete details.

The faith released an updated style guide last year that discourages the use of “Mormon” and “LDS” along with other shorthand references to the faith.

President Russell M. Nelson stated at the time:

“The Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name He has revealed for His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We have work before us to bring ourselves in harmony with His will. In recent weeks, various Church leaders and departments have initiated the necessary steps to do so. Additional information about this important matter will be made available in the coming months.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square also bears their new name as a result of that announcement.

See below for the letter sent to leaders of local congregations regarding the changes:

Letter to members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Wordofgreen on Scribd