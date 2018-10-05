The Mormon Tabernacle Choir changes its name

SALT LAKE CITY — The world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir has changed its name.

According to a news release on mormonnewsroom.org, the choir will now be called “The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.”

“A new name for the Tabernacle Choir will represent a change after so many years,” said Ron Jarrett, president of the choir. “The name may change, but everything that people know and love about the choir will not only be the same but will get better and better.”

To coincide with the choir’s new name, its website address will be changed to thetabernaclechoir.org and its Facebook and YouTube pages can now be found at facebook.com/thetabernaclechoir and https://www.youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoiratTempleSquare.

The choir can also be found on Twitter at twitter.com/@thetabchoir and Instagram at instagram.com/thetabernaclechoir.

The choir’s name change is part of recently updated style guidelines regarding how to refer to the faith.