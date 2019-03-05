Charitable account set up for four-year-old Layton boy who lost his hand above in dog bite

LAYTON, Utah — A charitable account has been set up by neighbors of the four-year-old Layton boy who was seriously injured Sunday by a dog bite.

The boy lost his hand above the wrist when he reached under the fence with a sock on his hand and one of the neighbor Husky breed dogs bit so hard that it severed the boy’s limb.

The charitable account is titled “Superman’s Army” at Golden West Credit Union: #3660062.

In asking to donate to the account, the flier says “There is a long road to recovery ahead for this family and they will need all the help they can get.”

It added that all parties involved wish to remain anonymous at this time.

A friend of the dog owner launched a petition to save the dogs Monday, saying while it is an “unfortunate situation all around,” the dogs should not be put down.

There has also been a paypal account set up to help the boy. Here’s a link. Both accounts have been approved by the boy’s parents.