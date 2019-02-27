Big drug bust lands dozens of people in jail, some with ties to a notorious Mexican Cartel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A major drug bust in the Salt Lake Valley has resulted in the arrests of dozens of people, many with connections to the "Nortenos" Mexican Cartel.

Those arrested are accused of running an elaborate drug operation spanning from Sinaloa, Mexico to Salt Lake City.

Many of those arrested face the potential of spending life in prison.

Here are some of the highlights of the investigation:

33 people facing federal charges.

All involved in Norteno street gang.

Agents seized 30 pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, more than a dozen firearms and $20,000 in cash.

A number of agencies banded together in this operation, and investigators say the suspects were involved in much more than just drug trafficking

"This drug trafficking organization is an 'all-you-can-eat crime buffet,' that's the only way I can word it," Brian Besser, District Agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency said. "Because, aside from being very prolific and violent drug traffickers, individuals involved in this network are committing -- or suspected of committing -- armed robberies, aggravated assaults, sexual assault, extortion."

DEA agents say some of the people arrested in this investigation were involved in a shooting at Fashion Place Mall in January.

Two people were injured in the brazen, daylight shooting at the mall.