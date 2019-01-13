Police responding to shooting at Fashion Place Mall in Murray

MURRAY, Utah – Dispatch officials confirmed Sunday that police responded to a shooting at Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

Officials stated that two suspects involved in the shooting were still at-large, and fled the mall following the shooting.

A reverse 9-1-1 call was sent out to residents to the east of the mall following the incident, dispatch officials stated.

Officials with the Murray Police Department stated that two people were injured during the incident, but were not critically wounded.

People were being asked to avoid the area. Individuals can gather near the Taco Bell at 6111 State St. to reunite with loved ones.

Additional details regarding the nature of the incident were not available at the time of this report.

Photos of the incident can be seen below:

