× Sandy City lifts no-drink order for 2,200 homes

SANDY, Utah – The no-drink order for Sandy City was lifted Sunday morning for parts of the city potentially affected by high metal content in the water.

The order is lifted in areas between 700 East to 1700 East, and 10600 South to 11400 South. The area between 1700 East to 2000 East and 10600 South to 11400 South remains under the no-drink order.

Sandy City said the decision to lift the order was made with the consultation of the DEQ and EPA.

Water samples taken from the area show that the levels of metal in the water have returned to a safe drinking level.

Sandy City adds samples taken at Altara Elementary, Sunrise Elementary and Alta High School showed no elevated levels of metal.

The city said new test results anticipated to be released Sunday afternoon will provide more information on the area still under a no-drink order.