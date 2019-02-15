× Sandy City drinking water has elevated levels of fluoride, DEQ says

SANDY, Utah — A spokesperson for Sandy City tweeted Friday, saying the city’s drinking water has elevated levels of lead and copper.

BREAKING: Sandy City drinking water has elevated levels of lead and copper in its drinking water. On Alert. Media contact me. — Donna K Spangler (@deqdonna) February 16, 2019

The Utah DEQ said in a tweet that the water had high levels of fluoride, due to a storm that occurred last week:

BREAKING: High levels of lead and fluoride are present in Sandy City municipal drinking water in the aftermath of last week's storm. Efforts are being taken to mitigate the situation. For media contact @deqdonna. — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) February 16, 2019

The DEQ said residents who have been affected were notified, and only some users hooked up to Sandy City municipal water were affected:

We estimate about 450 residents have been affected. Sandy City is working to notify all affected homes. We have not been provided with a map, yet. — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) February 16, 2019

Sandy City released the following statement on the incident:

“Last week, due to a storm and resultant power outage, a fluoride pump malfunctioned at one of Sandy City’s wells near the intersection of 1700 East and Dimple Dell Lane. Higher levels of fluoride entered the water system impacting approximately 50 homes. Once the city’s Public Utilities Department discovered the failed equipment on Thursday, February 7 at 2pm, they immediately closed valves to isolate the area (approximately 11026 South to 11125 South and 1850 East to 1950 East). Crews flushed the drinking water line, notified the State of Utah and the Health Department, and went door-to-door to notify and instruct customers to flush their water systems. “By that afternoon, approximately 4pm, the city’s water systems were back to normal fluoride levels. Since last week, the city has been monitoring the situation and discovered other homes outside the initial designated affected area may have also been impacted. Additionally, lab test results from last Thursday’s sample came back today indicating high levels of copper and lead. State law requires immediate notification regarding the elevated levels of lead and copper in drinking water. In an abundance of caution, Sandy City is asking citizens to flush their water system if they haven’t done so already. A full flush includes running all hot water taps for 30 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of running all cold water taps. “Sandy City continues to coordinate with the county and state health departments and the State of Utah’s Department of Drinking Water to take all necessary precautions and public communication. Sandy is confident your water is safe to drink if you have flushed your system according to the guidelines provided above. See attached map for area affected. “For more info: sandy.utah.gov/departments/public-utilities “