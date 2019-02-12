× Suspect wanted in Ogden homicide taken into custody

UPDATE: Police say a suspect wanted for a homicide in Ogden has been taken into custody.

The previous story continues below:

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police are looking for a possibly armed and dangerous suspect after one man was killed and another was critically wounded in a home Monday night.

A press release made by the Ogden City Police Department said that on Monday, officers responded to 862 West Lake Street on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Kameron Johnson dead at the scene, and his brother, 20-year-old Eric Johnson Jr., critically wounded, the release said.

Police said it is believed that the suspect, who was identified as 23-year-old Theron Farmer, knew the victims of the shooting, and that they were specifically targeted.

Police asked for the public’s help locating Farmer and warned that he may be armed and should be considered dangerous. Police asked the public to not approach Farmer and immediately call 911 if he is located.

Anyone with information related to the case was encouraged to contact Major Crimes at (801)629-8228 or by email: detectives@ogdencity.com.