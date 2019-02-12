Homicide suspect wanted in Ogden taken into custody in Layton, second suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Police have confirmed that they are searching for a second suspect in the homicide that occurred in Ogden Monday.

Additional information on the second suspect was not given at the time of this report.

The previous story continues below:

LAYTON, Utah -- Police say that a homicide suspect is in custody who allegedly killed a man, and critically injured another Monday.

Layton Police have apprehended Theron Farmer. He’s accused of murdering an 18 year old in Ogden last night. pic.twitter.com/6XcR9Jt5m4 — John Franchi (@JFRANCHIREPORTS) February 12, 2019

Police said it is believed that 23-year-old Theron Farmer is responsible for the shooting and that he knew the victims.

Police set containment set up near 200 N. Fairfield Rd. in Layton, and arrested Farmer, leading him out of an apartment.

Suspect Theron Farmer has been taken into custody and Ogden PD will continue to work the case. pic.twitter.com/rPqW759LeF — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) February 12, 2019

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.