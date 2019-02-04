× Snowy, dangerous travel conditions expected for Utah valleys Tuesday night through Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are warning of adverse travel conditions, as a snowstorm expected to hit Northern Utah valleys and mountainous areas moves into the state.

The Utah Department of Transportation said Monday that the statewide valley and mountain snow will arrive Tuesday in the afternoon and could last until Thursday morning.

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for northern & Utah including the Wasatch Front beginning Tuesday at noon. The Wasatch mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning beginning today at 5pm. #utwx pic.twitter.com/rkxMfitK73 — Kristen Van Dyke (@kvandykewx) February 4, 2019

Roads in the Salt Lake City area down to Nephi along I-15 may have periods where snow is on the road, UDOT said.

Forecasts stated that it would get colder in Utah as the storm approaches.

A winter storm warning is in effect for multiple areas including Salt Lake County and Utah County and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information on weather warnings and affected areas, click here.

