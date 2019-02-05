Northbound I-15 closed near Cedar City as about 15 semis spin out amid winter conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR CITY, Utah -- Northbound I-15 is closed near Cedar City Tuesday morning as troopers deal with more than a dozen semis that spun out while going too fast for the winter conditions.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted about the closure at 5:04 a.m., stating troopers were dealing with "about 15 semis that have spun out after traveling too fast for the winter weather conditions and are now blocking traffic."

Winter weather advisories or warnings are in effect for much of Utah Tuesday

UHP states there haven't been any crashes in the area so far, but the semis have either jack-knifed or gone partially or completely off of the roadway.

"In either case, it will take crews a while to clear the spun-out semis," UHP tweeted at 5:19 a.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

