Teen suspect is third arrested in SLC homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the January 12 murder of 26-year-old Mason Hunt.

Nathan Jesus Amaton, 16, faces felony charges of murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, theft and obstruction of justice.

According to a declaration of probable cause, Amaton was one of the parties involved in a burglary at a home near 400 N Star Crest Dr. that night.

Amaton had told Colton Beed “that he knew about a house where they could steal a sheet of acid and a pound of marijuana,” an officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department wrote in the statement, citing a post-Miranda interview with Beed.

The probable cause statement said Beed relayed the information about the house to Chase Chivara.

Amaton, Beed and Chivara—along with some of Amaton’s friends—went to the home on Star Crest Dr. and entered through a back door, the probable cause statement says.

“They did not find anything at first, so they left. They returned shortly afterwards to search more. As they were leaving the house the second time, a male confronted them. The male grabbed one of [Amaton’s] friends and put him in a headlock. Another of [Amaton’s] friends hit the male in the head with the butt of a rifle, then put the rifle to the male’s chest and shot him once,” the statement said.

Hunt died from the gunshot wound.

Chivara and Beed also face charges of murder, aggravated burglary and other charges.