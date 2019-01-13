× 20-year-old arrested for murder after alleged burglary of drugs leads to fatal shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder after court documents say a burglary ended in a deadly shooting in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

A probable cause statement released in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City states that Colton Beed, 20, met with other individuals and planned to do a home invasion, to steal controlled substances.

Colton drove others to the burglary at around 8:09 p.m. near 400 N. Star Crest Dr., the statement said.

Beed allegedly entered the home wearing a black ski mask and rummaged around looking for drugs. A victim of the burglary was hiding in the bathroom while the incident occurred, and tried to call 911 for help but couldn’t get through, according to the affidavit.

The individuals involved in the robbery, including Beed, left the home, but decided to go back, and stole drugs, as well as a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, police said.

Mason Hunt, 26, responded to the burglary and car theft by getting out of his vehicle and confronting Beed and other suspects, police stated. During the altercation, police said Hunt was hit over the head with a rifle and then shot. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later, police said.

After dropping off individuals who were involved in the burglary at their homes, the affidavit said that Beed threw the mask he was wearing during the burglary out of the window of the vehicle he was driving, arrived at his residence, and threw away the gloves he was wearing during the burglary and shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police stated that Beed was interviewed, and he admitted to all of the information above.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one count of murder, a first-degree felony, two counts of aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies and one count of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

It was unknown at the time of this report if any other suspects were still outstanding following the incident.