Salt Lake City police investigating homicide near 400 North

SALT LAKE CITY -- Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said Saturday that officers were investigating a homicide near 400 North Starcrest Dr.

According to Detective Michael Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department, at 8:09 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the area and located an individual who had been shot and killed.

Ruff stated that homicide detectives were at the scene of the investigation and would release information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Salt Lake City Police Dispatch at 801-799-3000.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.