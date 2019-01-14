× Second 20-year-old arrested in after alleged burglary of drugs leads to murder in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A second suspect was arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Salt Lake City Friday night.

An affidavit of probable cause released in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City said that 20-year-old Chase Chavira was booked into jail for one count of murder, a first-degree felony and two counts of aggravated burglary, which are both also first-degree felonies.

Court documents said that Chavira waited in a car while other individuals, including 20-year-old Colton Beed, burglarized a home near 400 N. Star Crest Dr.

The suspects were attempting to burglarize drugs that were located in the home, investigators said.

During the incident, the suspects including Chavira and Beed stole an individual’s vehicle and hit a man over the head when he tried to confront them and shot him, causing his death, documents state. Salt Lake City police later identified the victim who was killed during the incident as 26-year-old Mason Hunt.

“Chase [Chavira] was acting as the lookout,” the affidavit said, “and fled the scene in the beige sedan and blue truck/suv.”

Chavira was interviewed by police after he was located following the incident, and told officers about the events that transpired above, documents state.

It is unknown if police were looking for additional suspects were involved in the incident.

Beed was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one count of murder, a first-degree felony, two counts of aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies and one count of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.