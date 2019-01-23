Update expected on the criminal case involving the death of Provo Police officer Joseph Shinners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- The Utah County Attorney's Office is expected to give an update on the criminal case involving the death of Provo Police Master Officer Joseph Shinners Wednesday.

Police say 40-year-old Matt Hoover shot and killed Officer Shinners on January 5 in Orem.

Investigators have not said what charges Hoover may face for allegedly killing Officer Shinners.

Shinners was a three year veteran of the Provo Police Department.

Funeral services for him were held January 12.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.