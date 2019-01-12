Wife of fallen Provo Master Police Officer Joseph Shinners shares heartbreaking speech at funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah -- Kaylyn Shinners, the wife of fallen Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners, spoke at her late husband's funeral Saturday, surrounded by thousands of mourners, Utah leaders, and law enforcement officials.

Shinners was killed in the line of duty in early January. He was a 3-year veteran of the Provo Police Department.

Kaylyn shared a story about how Shinners used $60 of his own money on multiple nights, go get a hotel room for someone he encountered while working who was in need.

She said that Shinners was so excited when he and Kaylyn's son was born, that he followed a nurse around the room holding out his hands, waiting for the chance to hold his child for the first time.

"He was the man who went from being scared to have a baby to snuggling our son to sleep every night," Kaylyn said. "That was the last thing he did before going to work Saturday night."

Kaylyn said he husband was selfless, getting home at 6 a.m. after working overtime, and setting his alarm for 8 a.m. so he could wake up with the couple's baby, allowing Kaylyn to get some rest.

She said she watched her husband grow and become the adult he became. She called him her "companion, and partner for eternity."

Kaylyn thanked the public for the support that she has gotten following her husband's death.

Kaylyn's speech can be watched below (it starts at minute 55):