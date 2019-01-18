× Suspect in shooting death of Provo Police officer booked into jail, no new charges filed

OREM, Utah — Matt Frank Hoover, a suspect involved in the shooting death of Master Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners, was booked into jail Friday for past charges and has not been charged in relation to the incident that resulted in Shinners’ death, court documents indicate.

Police said Shinners was working to apprehend Hoover, who had made violent threats to officers in the past, near a Bed Bath and Beyond in Orem at 50 W. University Parkway on Jan. 6, when he was shot and killed. It appeared that Shinners was able to fire back at the Hoover during the incident, Provo police officials said.

Court documents indicate that Hoover was booked for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, stemming from an arrest that occurred on May 24, 2016. A warrant was issued for Hoover for the charge after he failed to appear to a court hearing in the summer of 2018.

Hoover was also booked into jail for one count of joyriding, which he was charged with on March 27, 2017. A warrant was also issued for Hoover’s arrest for the joyriding charge, after he violated the terms of his probation and parole on October 5, 2018, court documents said.

Hoover was also booked into jail for Adult Probation and Parole violations, jail records stated.

It was unclear what charges Hoover may face for the Jan. 6 death of Shinners.

Fox 13 has reached out to the Orem Police Department for additional information on Hoover’s booking.