More snow coming to Utah, the mountains will get most of it

SALT LAKE CITY -- Another snowstorm is on its way to Utah.

Fox 13's Damon Yauney says this storm will move into the state from the Pacific Northwest later Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The story early Wednesday was very cold temperatures. Salt Lake City was at 23 degrees at seven a.m. but felt like 14.

Parts of the state like Milford and Cedar City had morning temperatures that made it feel below zero.

The storm is expected to bring a decent amount of snow, with a foot forecast for the area along the Utah-Idaho border.

The northern mountains of Utah could get four to eight inches of snow.

That will add to Utah's snow pack which is looking very good now, but water watchers still can't guarantee it will stay that way.

There's more good news for skiers and other winter sports enthusiasts. The Cottonwood Canyons could get another eight to 12 inches of snow, adding to the powder that dumped down in Monday's storm.

Most Wasatch Front valleys should expect less than an inch of snow with a couple of inches possible on the benches.

Air quality started out good in most spots, but could change to moderate later in the day.